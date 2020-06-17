Elon Musk & Grimes’ Baby’s Middle Name Is as Complicated as His First

We need a pronunciation lesson. Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby’s middle name is just as complicated as X Æ A-12. Well, because it’s almost exactly the same. According to X Æ A-12’s birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, the infant’s middle name is AE A-XII, so just a couple numerals different than his first.

The birth certificate also notes that Grimes and Musk’s baby’s first name, for legal purposes, is X because birth names in California have to follow the English alphabet, which excludes numbers and special signs. As noted by his parents, though, that’s only for his birth certificate. Socially, the baby is still known by his full name: X Æ A-12.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 4. The baby is a first for the “Delete Forever” singer, but the sixth child for the Tesla CEO. Along with X Æ A-12, Musk also shares twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Kai, Damian and Saxon, whom he shares with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

In a tweet in May, Grimes explained the meaning of her son’s unusual first name. “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat),” she wrote at the time.

She continued, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

In another tweet, the singer also explained how to pronounce her baby boy’s first name. “It’s just X, like the letter X,” she tweeted at the time. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Let’s hope a pronunciation for his middle name comes soon.