12 Elon Musk & Grimes Baby Memes if You Also Said WTF to Their Son’s Name

By now, you’ve likely heard that Elon Musk and Grimes’ newborn son is named “X Æ A-12″—at which point you may have said, “WTF.” And thus, the birth of hundreds of Elon Musk and Grimes baby memes. The TESLA CEO and the electronic pop star announced the birth of their baby on Monday, May 4 with a comment on a tweet about the Tesla Model S car.

“News on baby,” one fan wrote. “A few hours away,” Musk responded. Four hours later, he came back and wrote, “Mom & baby all good.” The billionaire also told fans that his and Grimes’ son is named X Æ A-12 Musk. (We explained the meaning here, but essentially, the name nods at Musk’s SpaceX and the couple’s Scandinavian roots.) Grimes announced that she and her boyfriend had a baby on the way in January with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

“I thought about censoring [my nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being,” she wrote at the time. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Since Musk and Grimes’ baby name news, fans have taken to social media with hundreds upon hundreds of memes about baby X Æ A-12. In honor of Grimes and Musk’s newborn son, we rounded up the funniest, most LOL-worthy posts to laugh at if you were also confused as to how to pronounce baby X Æ A-12. Check them out ahead.