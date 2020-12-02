Elliot Page’s Wife Had the Most Beautiful Reaction to Him Coming Out as Transgender

A heartwarming message. Elliot Page’s wife, Emma Portner, reacted to his transgender announcement with a beautiful Instagram post about how his “existence is a gift.”

Page—who is known for roles in the 2007 film Juno, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy—came out as transgender in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 1. “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page continued, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

After his announcement, Page’s wife—whom he married in January 2018—took to her Instagram to express how proud she is of him. “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much,” she wrote. She also commented on Elliot’s Instagram post, “love you so much elliot.”

Elliot, for his part, commented on Portner’s Intagram post with two heart emojis.

Along with his wife, Elliot also received an outpouring of support from celebrities such as Julianne Moore, Miley Cyrus and Natalie Portman. “I love you Elliot and I’m so happy for you. ❤️,” Moore commented.