Elle’s Beautiful Life

Elle Macpherson has signed on for a role in the CW’s new pilot “Beautiful Life”. The model and sometimes actress (anyone remember “Friends” or “Batman & Robin”?) will play Claudia, the owner of Focus Models.

The drama will be about a group of models living together in New York and she is their tough boss, an ’80s supermodel who is still in great shape, but runs a tight ship. The show, which is being produced by Ashton Kutcher, will also star Mischa Barton.

The description sort of makes us cringe, but let’s face it, we’ll probably be tuning in.