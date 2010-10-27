ELLE’s 25th Anniversary: Mary Tyler Moore Is Not A Whore

Twenty-five years of anything is pretty impressive, but keeping a magazine on newsstands is some serious cause for celebration in the era of failed glossies a fact that was not lost on ELLE last night. Joe Zee and his ilk may no longer be hitting up the small screen on The City, but the mag is slated for a new reality show, Fabiola Beracasa was on hand for the magazine’s web video home Elle TV, and there were online fashion bloggers milling about for quotes all very 2010 but the talk of the night turned most often to that relic of style throughout the years: the fashion icon.

The reason: ELLEments of Personal Style, the magazine’s gorgeous new tome was making its debut and some of the featured 25 ladies lauded for their timeless style showed face. Before Estelle took to the stage in front of downtown girls like Kate Lanphear and Jen Brill, and the bartenders began whispering that the champagne may run out soon (those fashion kids like their champers), I chatted with some of the stylish folk on their elements of style and the girls they keep on a fashion pedestal.