ELLE’s 25th Anniversary: Mary Tyler Moore Is Not A Whore

Twenty-five years of anything is pretty impressive, but keeping a magazine on newsstands is some serious cause for celebration in the era of failed glossies a fact that was not lost on ELLE last night. Joe Zee and his ilk may no longer be hitting up the small screen on The City, but the mag is slated for a new reality show, Fabiola Beracasa was on hand for the magazine’s web video home Elle TV, and there were online fashion bloggers milling about for quotes all very 2010 but the talk of the night turned most often to that relic of style throughout the years: the fashion icon.
The reason: ELLEments of Personal Style, the magazine’s gorgeous new tome was making its debut and some of the featured 25 ladies lauded for their timeless style showed face. Before Estelle took to the stage in front of downtown girls like Kate Lanphear and Jen Brill, and the bartenders began whispering that the champagne may run out soon (those fashion kids like their champers), I chatted with some of the stylish folk on their elements of style and the girls they keep on a fashion pedestal.
Diane von Furstenberg, one of the 25 icons of modern fashion from The ELLEments of Personal Style, with ELLEs Creative Director, Joe Zee, and Editor-in-Chief, Robbie Myers in a white dress I died for.
Estelle performing in her White House Black Market necklace.
Kelly Cutrone
Who were your style icons growing up? "Oh god, I loved Rhoda growing up, she was really cool, and Mary Tyler Moore. Even though it was over by the time I was actually a kid, I got really into it because those were the first examples of women doing things on their own and they weren't married and had jobs and hung out and had apartments and weren't seen as wild whores."
If there is one piece in your closet that embodies the elements of your style what would it be? A black Yohji [Yamamoto] shirt.
Padma Lakshmi
Who do you think is a style icon? "I think Daphne Guinness is a definite style icon, I think Izzy Blow, who was a friend of mine, is someone who I loved. I think there are a lot of style icons; Grace Coddington to me is someone who is more influential in fashion than we realize."
Kate Cassidy in an LGD (Little Grey Dress).
Nicole Miller
Who is your style icon? "Of course, I always like Angelina Jolie."
Anyone who you looked up to when you were young as a true style icon? "I was obsessed with Twiggy."
If you had to choose one item in your closet that embodies your element of style, what would you say that is? "Probably leggings."
Vera Wang in signature all black.
Matthew Settle
What woman do you think is a style icon? "Blake Lively is approaching that and Cate Blanchett I like her style."
Of all time? "Isabella Rossellini, I remember being attracted to her and thinking she has amazing taste."
Fatima Robinson wearing the hat trend well.
Christian Siriano
What are your elements of style?
"Me, personally, I love a great blazer, a cool pair of jeans and I'm all about statement bags and shoes exciting bags and shoes."
Who are your style icons?
"I like to take little bits and pieces from everyone, from like David Bowie to a Steven Tyler, old kinda rock in a way, but obviously modernized."
Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the 25 icons of modern fashion from The ELLEments of Personal Style.
Peter Som
Who is your style icon?
Model Yasmin Le Bon.
Costello Tagliapietra
Who are your style icons right now? "I think there are so many beautiful women. Padma is an amazing beauty. We just love working with interesting people. I think right now culturally, there are so many people doing such great things that it's kind of exciting to dress anybody right now."
If you had to choose one element to your style that embodies it, what woud you say? "Personal style: I guess the plaid. Our whole house is plaid."