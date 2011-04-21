Ellen Von Unwerth’s Porny Spread: What if a Man Shot It?

Ullen Von Unwerth specializes in “erotic femininity,” she’s an ex model, and her most famous imagery is possibly of Claudia Schiffer for Guess? in the 1990s. She’s completely major in the industry and has shot for everyone from Vogue to Vanity Fair and Interview.

Her newest spread for Common & Sense #40 features models Dioni Tabbers and Jana Jirickova. I gloss over nudity in editorials without double taking, and most American Apparel ads that get people all bothered usually don’t elicit a reaction from me. In other words, I’m kind of the opposite of Fox Newsit takes quite a bit to shock me.

The 13-image spread in the magazine features model masturbation, a woman bound with a telephone cord, very little clothing (this is a fashion magazine after all), two women topless and licking a lollipop, and so much more. Without getting too puritan, and to quote The Supreme Court, “you know porn when you see it,” and I’m going to go out on a limb here and say this is feeling decidedly porn-ynot fashion-y, and hardly arty. So, I don’t particularly like itit feels exploitative. But, my real question is, what if a male photographer had shot this instead of Von Unwerth?

My guess would be that it would’ve caused a bit of outrage. Terry Richardson regularly gets flack for inappropriate images, and I’m not saying there aren’t times that he deserves it, but is there a double standard?

Does this editorial (see more of it on Fashion Copious) fly under the radar, not only because it’s hardly in US Vogue, but because a woman is responsible for the images instead of a man?