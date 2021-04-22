Ellen Pompeo’s Net Worth & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Salary Is Why She’s One of the Richest Women on TV

As the highest paid cast member on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s net worth has been a hot topic among fans for years. Pompeo made her debut as Meredith Grey in the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy in March 2005. The ABC medical drama, which was created by Shonda Rhimes, follows a team of surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly known as Seattle Grace) in Seattle, Washington.

Pompeo is one of three original cast members still on Grey’s Anatomy, alongside Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber.) In an interview with Variety in 2020, Pompeo looked back on her audition for Grey’s Anatomy. “I was offered the role, and I was contemplating whether to take it or not,” she said. “I was concerned about being on a TV show—you have to sign these contracts for six years. And at that time, I had only ever done movies. I had never done TV before. So the idea of being on a TV show for six years was a little scary. And my agent said, ‘Oh, just do the pilot and make the money. These things never go.’ So.”

Little did she know that Grey’s Anatomy would air for more than a decade and become the longest-running medical drama of all time. “Well, it was wild, because we had already finished shooting the whole first season. We had one day left. So we premiered on Sunday night, and we had to go in Monday for our last day of shooting,” she said. “So our last day of shooting for season 1, we came in and the ratings were through the roof. And we had an incredible lead-in — we had Desperate Housewives, which was a monster — we had the blessing of being ushered in by those women.”

More than a decade after the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, there’s no doubt that Meredith Grey is the chief of our hearts. Ahead is what we know about Ellen Pompeo’s net worth and how much she makes on Grey’s Anatomy.

What is Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy salary?

According to a 2020 report Forbes, Pompeo makes $550,000 per episode on Grey’s Anatomy. She also receives about $6 million per year from her share of syndication profits. All in all, Forbes reports that she makes $19 million per year. The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2018 that Pompeo’s salary is even higher, with $575,000 per episode. According to the magazine, Pompeo makes $20 million, which includes $6 million to $7 million for two full backend equity points on Grey’s Anatomy. She also received a six-figure signing bonus in 2018, according to THR.

In an essay for THR, Pompeo revealed why she asked ABC for a raise after her co-star, Patrick Dempsey, left Grey’s Anatomy in 2015. Now, maybe it’s my Irish Catholic upbringing, but you never want to [be perceived as] too greedy. Or maybe it’s just that as women, that’s our problem; a guy wouldn’t have any problem asking for $600,000 an episode,” she wrote. “And as women, we’re like, ‘Oh, can I ask for that? Is that OK?'”

She continued, “I’d call Shonda and say, ‘Am I being greedy?’ But CAA compiled a list of stats for me, and Grey‘s has generated nearly $3 billion for Disney. When your face and your voice have been part of something that’s generated $3 billion for one of the biggest corporations in the world, you start to feel like, “OK, maybe I do deserve a piece of this.”

What is Ellen Pompeo’s net worth?

So what is Ellen Pompeo’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Pompeo is worth a massive $80 million, which includes the $19 million to $20 million she receives each year from Grey’s Anatomy, as well as her income from other business ventures, such as her production company, Calamity Jane, and endorsement deals with brands like Pantene, Lyf Mobile and Nirav Modi.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.