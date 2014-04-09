Why Ellen’s Oscars Selfie is Worth Nearly $1 Billion

It seems the world is still freaking out over Ellen DeGeneres‘ infamous Oscars selfie that featured an impressive group of high-octane stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Angelina Jolie—but now, there’s a new reason to talk about it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tweet is actually worth nearly $1 billion.

Maurice Levy, the CEO of France-based PR firm Publicis—the company that represents Samsung, the phone used to take the infamous snap—told THR that in his professional estimation, the single tweet heard ’round the world is worth somewhere between $800 million and $1 billion, we assume based on the incredibly high level of exposure it lends—it was retweeted nearly 3.5 million times and has more than 2 million “favorites.” And according to Twitter’s internal data, the Tweet has 37 million views.

Check out the selfie below, then head over to THR to read more about this fascinating business deal.