Ellen Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Her Talk Show DJ tWitch’s Death—He Was Her ‘Family’

A touching tribute. Ellen DeGeneres just reacted to tWitch’s death. The former talk show host went on to Instagram to say a couple of words about her friend.

On December 14, 2022, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker issued a statement to People, announcing her husband’s death. The statement said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

Known as a great dancer who starred on multiple seasons of So You Think You Can Dance? and the DJ on The Ellen Show, here’s how his beloved co-worker Ellen DeGeneres reacted to tWitch’s death.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Closing her statement, she addressed her late husband: “ Stephen, we love you , we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

On December 14, 2022, Ellen posted on her Instagram, a heartfelt tribute to her show’s DJ. She wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children—Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind the Ellen DeGeneres Show also issued a statement: “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and our Warner Bros. Television Group family. He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”

When Ellen’s talk show came to a close in May 2022, tWitch talked about the impact of the show on his life. “I’m feeling all of the things, but what I’m feeling most of all is grateful and thankful that, I mean, you can see this atmosphere that is here that has showed up because you also had the courage to step up and be your authentic self,” he told the host. tWitch first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and was promoted to being the full-time DJ. In 2020, he became one of the executive producers of the show. He continued, “I’m just so grateful that I got to be a part of this and be a part of this family.”