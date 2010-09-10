Ellen DeGeneres Struts The Runway At Fashion Week; Watch Out For Nuclear Wintour!

SITES WE LOVE:

Everybody tell Tim Gunn to steer clear of Nuclear Wintour during Fashion Week! After calling Anna out on some diva behavior (she preferred to be carried around by bodyguards rather than working her Manolos on the stairways at a 2006 fashion show), Anna has gone ballistic over the claims. Is there any possible way to make it work”? (NY Post)

First Snooki, now The Situation. Good news: The Situation trademark for Mike The Situation Sorrentinos new clothing line: DENIED. Bad news: Its because someone already trademarked it and will make clothes and shoes with it. (Us Weekly)



Ellen DeGeneres on Richie Rich runway. Photo: Thomas Concordia, WireImage

After everything from exposed butts to crazy colorful dresses debuted at Richie Richs fashion show yesterday, the show closed with a ferosh Ellen DeGeneres rocking a shiny silver suit, lace-up high top sneakers, a tiny hat and a hilarious model pout. The only thing we thought was missing: her dance moves. (Styleite)

Speaking of dancing, check out Gordon Hulls new Possessed! video, exclusive for Tory Burch and featuring looks from her new denim collection. (Tory’s Blog)

If youve slipped off the stilettos and switched to flats for fashion week, youre not the only one inspired by comfort this season. The girls of Vena Cava revealed their shoes were inspired by orthopedic styles to complement their full flouncy skirts and flowy silhouettes. Watch the girls talk inspiration after the jump. (NYMag)

TWITTER:

RT @mrjoezee Seriously ladies, start buying pretty underwear now. Better yet, hit the gym. So far, everything for spring is super sheer. #NYFW No need to hit the gym – who even has time to eat during Fashion Week??



RT @NARSissist It’s a swarm of hot guys backstage #nyfw http://twitpic.com/2n3b8w “Hi, Could I interview you for a “backstage beauty” piece?”





RT @cutblog You know–why wear a bra when u can wear a harness? #nyfw

Because it sounds like a less painful way to keep our funbags in line.

RT @refinery29 Just got @charlotteronson condoms! http://plixi.com/p/44317236 Who says you can’t be stylin’ between the sheets?