Links To Click: Ellen Degeneres Channels Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga to Host SNL, More

See what’s grabbing our attention on the Internet this Halloween day!

1. Looks like Ellen DeGeneres is leading the race for best celebrity Halloween costume by dressing in the very outfit Nicki Minaj wore during an appearance on her show. [Just Jared]

2. Well this is quirky and amazing: Lena Dunham Loves To Google colored doors (seriously). [The Vivant]

3. Thanks to Miley Cyrus, high school students in California have been banned from twerking at school dances because it’s too sexually provocative. Fun is hereby declared over. [The Cut]

4. For the busy gal, go a week without washing: 5 easy dirty hair hairstyles [Daily Makeover]

5. Adam Levine‘s recently launched menswear line for Kmart is selling so well, the Maroon 5 singer will work on a womenswear line for the retailer. [WWD]

6. Juicy Couture is sharing their Spring 2014 campaign for the first time via Snapchat, using the app’s new “Stories” feature that lets you view images 24 hours after opening them. [Fashion Times]

7. It’s amazing what one is able to glean about teenage girls through photographs of their bedroom interiors. [Brain Pickings]

8. Because there’s no reason your skin should look spooky after a night of celebration, here’s a guide on how to recover from Halloween makeup. [Beauty High]

9. It’s official: Lady Gaga is going to host “Saturday Night Live” on November 16! [Variety]