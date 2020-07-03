Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth Is Still Doing Just Fine Despite Those Show Cancelation Rumors

Scroll To See More Images

You might be wondering what Ellen DeGeneres’ net worth is amid all those rumors that her show was just canceled. Let’s just say that even if the Ellen DeGeneres Show was axed from daytime television, its host would be just fine. The 62-year-old comedian has made so much money from her career, she could survive anything at this point—even cancelation.

That’s good news for Ellen. The not-so-good news is that the television personality has come under some serious scrutiny in recent months. In March, a now-viral Twitter thread was started by one of the Ellen show’s ex-employees, comedian Kevin T. Porter, who urged users to share their “insane stories” about the host’s alleged mistreatment of her staff and strangers. The stories ranged from Ellen having a “sensitive nose” and demanding that “everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her” and sending people home “if she thinks you smell that day,” to wilder accusations of stealing audience submissions and bullying service workers.

While it was impossible to verify the validity of every story shared on Porter’s thread, by April, followers could not deny the shred of truth. A report published by Variety revealed that employees were disturbed and frustrated by their host’s lack of care and transparency amid the ongoing health crisis. According to show insiders, staffers were not given any written communication about their working hours or pay for over a month into the crisis.

When there’s someone seemingly unable to make sure their staffers are paid, it definitely brings up questions about their net worth. But a peek at Ellen’s net worth might just confirm that wasn’t the source of the problem at all. Yikes.

Is the Ellen DeGeneres Show canceled?

It still remains unclear if the situation with Ellen’s staffers was ever properly addressed. In the weeks since, rumors have begun circulating that her show was canceled altogether. According to a report from TVNewsCheck, ratings for The Ellen DeGeneres Show dropped 14%, bringing the show to a season-low.

Yet representatives for Ellen’s production company reached out to The New York Post in July to confirm that the talk show has not been canceled. “Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue,” a representative said in reference to the rumor. According to Reuters, Ellen’s show is indeed still set to run through 2022.

How much does Ellen DeGeneres make from Ellen?

So, so much. Ellen DeGeneres’ earnings from her talk show are so massive, they amount to almost double the net worth of some of the Kardashian sisters. According to Variety, Ellen earns “more than $50 million per year from her Telepictures deal,” and that includes “about 60% of advertising, carrying fee, and product placement profits,” on her show, reports Business Insider.

While her exact salary is unclear, Forbes lists her yearly earnings as anywhere up to $84 million. Aside from Ellen, the star makes up the rest of that income with work at her own production company, A Very Good Production, and endorsement deals with brands ranging from American Express to JCPenney.

What is Ellen DeGeneres’ net worth in 2020?

Ellen DeGeneres’ net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $330 million up to $490 million as of 2020, according to multiple reports.