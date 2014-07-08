Ellen DeGeneres is Launching a Fashion and Lifestyle Brand

Ellen DeGeneres has a pretty robust resume—talk show host, Oscar diva, selfie record-breaker, real estate mogul—and now it seems she has her sights on adding one more item to the list, lifestyle guru. DeGeneres recently sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to announce her “next phase,” the launch of the lifestyle brand E.D., which will hit stores in the fall.

The line is debuting first with a capsule collection for the holidays, and will then expand to include categories like fashion, home goods, and even items for pets.

Before you roll your eyes over yet another celebrity launching a lifestyle collection, it’s important to note that DeGeneres is partnering Christopher Burch of Burch Creative Capital on the venture. Burch is best known for helping to turn his ex-wife Tory Burch’s brand into a multi-billion dollar business, so it is probably unwise to count E.D. out.

While the exact pricing is in the works, DeGeneres said that she wants the line to be accessible. “My goal is that people can have a beautiful house, a really comfortable house, without only being able to afford [very expensive] things,” she said. Regarding the clothes, “price point will be midlevel. As far as who it’s for, I think it’s for anyone. I hope that what I wear is [versatile].”

For those non-believers out there, DeGeneres warns: “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t want it to be the biggest brand name that you can imagine.”

Let us know what you think of the launch in the comments below!