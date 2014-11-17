StyleCaster
Share

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Copy Kim’s Butt Photo for Christmas Card

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Copy Kim’s Butt Photo for Christmas Card

Leah Bourne
by
14 Shares
elle main Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Copy Kims Butt Photo for Christmas Card

Photo: Ellen

Since that photo of Kim Kardashian in Paper magazine exposing her shiny bare butt were released last week, the image has inspired hundreds of memes, but leave it to Ellen Degeneres to come up with what’s possibly our favorite take on the now-iconic photo.

MORE: Even Celebrities are Freaking Out Over Kim Kardashian’s Bare Butt Cover

DeGeneres revealed her latest holiday card on her talk show today featuring her and longtime life partner Portia De Rossi with their heads Photoshopped onto Kardashian’s very oiled body. The card is captioned “Happy Holidays And a Shiny New Year.”

Paper Mag

Photo: Paper Magazine

“A shiny new rear,” DeGeneres joked to her show’s audience about the card. Now that the Kardashians have big adieu to their tradition of holiday cards could DeGeneres and De Rossi be angling to take that crown? They are certainly off to a good start.

MORE: Piers Morgan Defiantly Defends Kim Kardashian In Op-Ed

The card was made as a part of Degeneres’ partnership with Shutterfly, which is donating money to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Humane Society for cards bought with the “Ellen” promo code. Now that is something work breaking the Internet over.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share