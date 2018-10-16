StyleCaster
Share

ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style

Lindsey Lanquist
by
ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.

Monday night, ELLE Magazine hosted its 25th annual Women in Hollywood event—an awards ceremony recognizing and celebrating some of the industry’s most incredible women.

The guest list was exactly as stacked as you’d expect, with Mindy Kaling hosting; Jennifer Lopez, Ellen Pompeo, James Corden, Lena Waithe and Sandra Bullock presenting; and Lady Gaga, Mia Farrow, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Charlize Theron, Angela Bassett, Keira Knightley and Yara Shahidi being honored for their efforts.

Other notable guests included: Juliette Lewis, Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox, Holland Taylor and Cole Sprouse—plus, you know, tons of others, too.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen’s Wide-Leg Velvet Palazzos Are the Chic Answer to Sweatpants

Though the event’s priority was to celebrate some of Hollywood’s most notable and accomplished women, fashion was on full display, as well. Lady Gaga donned an oversized suit—a choice that was as political as it was sartorial.

“In this suit, I felt like me today,” Lady Gaga acknowledged in her speech. “As a sexual assault survivor…who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I want to take the power back. Today, I wear the pants.”

Other guests—Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale, to name a few—turned out in dresses resembling overalls, head-turning bows and jumpsuits with built-in capes (respectively). Every look was incredibly eye-catching, with each guest offering new takes on self-expression through style.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like a Vintage Dream in a Silk Hair Scarf and Fuzzy Coat

If last night’s event fell off your radar, don’t fret—we’ve rounded up some of the most head-turning looks from ELLE’s Women in Hollywood red carpet. Starting flipping through our slideshow; your vicarious tour awaits.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Photo: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Kate Beckinsale
Lauren Wasser
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Holland Taylor
Holland Taylor
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier
Photo: eilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Charlize Theron
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.
STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Unconventional Products Celebrities Use to Wash Their Faces

Unconventional Products Celebrities Use to Wash Their Faces
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Lady Gaga
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Vanessa Hudgens
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Jennifer Lopez
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Yara Shahidi
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Cole Sprouse
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Kate Beckinsale
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Kate Beckinsale
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Sara Sampaio
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Holland Taylor
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Laura Harrier
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Charlize Theron
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Charlize Theron
  • STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | STYLECASTER | ELLE's Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style | Jameela Jamil
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share