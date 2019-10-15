The Elle Women In Hollywood Red Carpet Was Filled With Some Truly Iconic Looks

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever had one of those dreams where all your favorite celebrities are gathered together and you watch happily as worlds collide and women hug? (No? Just me?) And even if you haven’t had one of those dreams, I’m sure you can understand how exciting it is to see all your celebrity crushes attend one singular event. It’s as if the universe knew exactly what I needed today, because legitimately all of my favorite ladies gathered on the Elle Women in Hollywood red carpet, and I could not be swooning more than I am right now. Hollywood’s coolest gals decked out in stunning ensembles for me to stare at all day long? No one pinch me, because I do not want to wake up.

In case you don’t understand just how incredible this lineup of women is, let me explain to you just what kind of celebrities were in attendance. I’m talking half the cast of HBO’s Euphoria (yes, including Zendaya) dressed to the nines. Comedy queens Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling looking stunning. Tess Holliday wearing the baby blue dress of my dreams. Jameela Jahmil from The Good Place came to slay. A few of the cast members from Netflix’s The Politician were there making me cry of happiness. Legends Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and Catherine O’Hara were also at the Elle Women in Hollywood event. And the list! Goes! On! I’ve never felt so much FOMO in my entire life.

To help you understand the gravity of this sartorial situation, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite looks from the Elle Women in Hollywood red carpet below. Feel free to just sit there and bask in the glory of these incredibly talented women for days. I certainly know I will be doing just that.

Zendaya in Peter Do, Elle Women in Hollywood

Charlize Theron in Lous Vuitton, Elle Women in Hollywood

Madelaine Petsch in Prada, Elle Women in Hollywood

Lena Waithe, Elle Women in Hollywood

Zoey Deutch in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Indya Moore in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Lake Bell in Monse, Elle Women in Hollywood

Catherine O’Hara in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Tess Holliday, Elle Women in Hollywood

Natalie Portman in Dior, Elle Women in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Hunter King & Joey King, Elle Women in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Rahne Jones, Elle Women in Hollywood

Issa Rae in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Mindy Kaling in Oscar de la Renta, Elle Women in Hollywood

Julia Schlaepfer, Elle Women in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson in Tom Ford, Elle Women in Hollywood

Jameela Jamil in Azzaro, Elle Women in Hollywood

Hunter Schafer in Loewe, Elle Women in Hollywood

Storm Reid in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Janet Mock in Ralph Lauren, Elle Women in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow in Bottega Veneta, Elle Women in Hollywood