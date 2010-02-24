ELLE Style Awards: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Last night, a handful of A-List celebs and fashion industry insiders gathered together at the Grand Connaughts Rooms in London for the Elle Style Awards in order to, well, celebrate style.

And celebrate in style they did (well, some more than others). Below, our hits and misses of the night.

Hits:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (pictured above):



The always fashion-forward twins looked stunning (as usual) during last nights festivities. Ashley rocked a divine vintage Christian Lacroix gown with killer Fendi platforms, while sis Mary-Kate opted for a chic all black ensemble courtesy of Lanvin and a Proenza Schouler clutch. Do these two ever get it wrong?

Naomi Campbell: Supermodel Naomi Campbell paid homage to her dear friend, the late Alexander McQueen by rocking one of his frocks from his iconic spring 2010 collection (who could ever forget those lobster claw heels?). We love how she keeps everything else simple by pairing plain black heels and sleek, unfussy hair with the psychedelic dress. What a great tribute to such a legendary designer.

Alexa Chung: Alexa, can we be you please? The pretty young thing showed up to the Elle Style Awards in head-to-toe Chanel. Were certain Uncle Karl approves.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely: The gorgeous Victorias Secret model dripped of sex appeal last night. Ms. Whitely brought the va-va-voom, sporting a sultry red Dior gown from their spring 2010 collection paired with a fur cape. Sexy has a new name, and we’re pretty sure it’s Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

Kristen Stewart:

Is that a smile we see? Though she still looks painfully awkward (as usual), we have to admit that this rocker-chic dress suits the Twilight actress, more so than the frilly concoction she wore to the BAFTAs Sunday night.

Claire Danes: The always classy Claire Danes looked understated and chic in a lacy sheath dress by Burberry.

Misses:

Agyness Deyn: Oh Aggy, we know youre a supermodel and all, but that doesnt mean you can wear anything you want. We admit, the style icon does look pretty cool, but we draw the line on the matching laptop case made with the remains of our dearly beloved Cookie Monster.

Paloma Faith: While we admire originality, this shower curtain-turned-headwear is just a bit too much. The only person who could ever pull this off would be the late great Isabella Blow. Thats about it.

Carey Mulligan: We love the fresh-faced British actress Carey Mulligan, and we love The Row. Unfortunately, in this case, two rights make a wrong. The petite actress looks more uncomfortable and dowdy here than she does chic.

Olivia Palermo: We usually love this leggy socialite, but we have to admit that theres just too much going on here. The stunning Matthew Williamson frock would have looked great with bare legs and minimal accessories, but The City star unfortunately chose to pair it with heavy opaque tights and a burnt orange python print clutch. Too much is just too much.

