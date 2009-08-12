ELLE Shot: Leighton Meester & Ed Westwick

Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick took their on camera chemistry and applied it to a shoot they recently did for Elle magazine. Could this photo mean anything for season three? Spotted: Chuck and Blair surrender to Twilight craze and become vampires, perhaps? Talk about giving Rob Pattinson and Kristin Stewart something to compete for. We have to say, this photograph is giving the games Chuck and Blair play, with props like limousines, thigh high tights, garters, and La Perla lingerie a run for their money.

We predict we’ll see Leighton’s black turtleneck mini dress on many a NY sidewalk come fall, and we won’t be surprised if those black lips pop up sporadically, too.

Westwick’s leather pants aside, the two look more attractive than ever, as Meester runs her fingers through Westwick’s hair and Westwick carresses Meester’s leg…all the while…letting his eye wander? Well, she’s wearing opaque tights, and he is Chuck Bass after all.

He can do whatever he wants.

What do you think? Are you drooling at your computer screen, too?

XOXO.