Elle Not for Sale

Rumor has it that Hearst is in talks to acquire Elle. Lagardère Active, the parent company of Hachette Fillipacchi Media, which currently owns Elle denied the gossip that they would be selling the magazine. When Elle was originally sold, it went to Hachette for $160 million.

Elle has been holding strong in the struggling publishing industry, surpassing Vogue in ad pages, but came under scrutiny recently for their cover featuring Miley Cyrus.

So, Elle wasn’t sold, but maybe they sold out a bit?

[WWD]