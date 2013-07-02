We don’t know how many times we have to say it: Models over 40 are having a serious moment right now! This theory is again proven thanks to Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson—known to many as “The Body”—who, at 49 years old, is showing off her enviable figure (topless!) on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

Next to the headline, which reads “Fabulous at Every Age,” Macpherson recreates her iconic Playboy cover from May 1994. Inside the issue, she opens up about getting older—and she’s more than prepared for it.

“No one tells you this, but I’ve recognized it as I’ve grown older and wiser: wellness, beauty, strength, good moods and stability require constant maintenance and constant tweaking,” she admits, noting that she’s found peace as she ages. Hey, if we looked like her at 49, we’d probably be at peace, too.

Frankly, we hope the trend of slightly older supermodels having career revitalizations doesn’t end anytime soon! Between Elle, Christy Turlington, Stephanie Seymour, Cindy Crawford, and others, we’re in 1990s heaven!

Which version of Elle Macpherson’s sexy pose do you like best?

MORE SUPERMODELS ON STYLECASTER:

Christy Turlington Poses for Jason Wu and Prada

Fabulous And Over 40: 12 Famous Women Who Look Better Than Ever

Lauren Hutton Lands Lucky Campaign at 69