Elle Fanning Stages A Photoshoot At Home Featuring Rodarte

What gets better than seeing one of the best budding starlets shot in a deceivably homegrown photoshoot featuring a little fashion line named, Rodarte? Nothing, that’s what. It’s the week before the holidays hit and we’ll admit we’re in a little bit of a fashion fog.

But, this Elle Fanning shoot knocked it right out of us. We love how it appears to be Elle just hanging out in her house, obviously in some major looks. Our favorite outfit has to be the blue dress casually strewn over a t-shirt and Converse. Talk about California cool! Be sure to check out the rest of the shoot on Rodarte’s Facebook page!