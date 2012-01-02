Elle Fanning Prefers Rodarte To Seventh Grade Boys

While fame at a young age can turn sour fast (I’m looking at you, Lindsay Lohan), some starlets resist the many temptations that Hollywood brings, and enjoy having traditional adolescent experiences.

Well, maybe doing movies with Matt Damon, being photographed by Terry Richardson, and being BFFs with the Rodarte designers isn’t exactly traditional — but we all have our crosses to bear. Elle Fanning, 13-year-old sister of Dakota, 17, is loving her youth, and has no desire to grow up too fast, especially when guys are concerned.

“In seventh grade, it was sort of a big deal to have a boyfriend,” she told Teen Vogue. “You’re not in elementary school anymore, and you feel a lot older. But you can’t do anything.Your mom has to drop you off! It’s sort of awkward. You’re sitting here, and the parents are over there. I don’t know — not for me!”

I can’t exactly blame her. The teenage years, while incredibly crucial for your overall development, are painfully awkward as it is, so there’s really no need to get romance involved. I guess she should stick to lounging around the house, clad in head-to-toe Rodarte.