Elle Fanning Plays Most Gorgeous Dead Girl Ever In New Film

If you’re a regular reader of this site you probably already know that we live and die for Elle Fanning around here. I mean, what’s not to love? She’s a brilliant actress and our favorite budding fashionista — not only can the girl dress, she just told LOVE magazine, “I live for fashion. I know all the collections by heart. I know all the models’ names. I live for Style.com.” Simply adorable.

That said, you can imagine our excitement when we saw the new trailer for Twixt, her upcoming film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, which was just released. She only appears for a few seconds, but we learn that she plays a hauntingly beautiful ghost named “V” and wears blood-red makeup, lots of chainmail jewelry and some dreamy white babydoll dresses that look like they could be inspired by a Rodarte collection or two (you know how tight Elle is with the Mulleavys, after all).

Check out the clip below — is this a flick you’ll line up to see?