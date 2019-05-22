Not to Be Dramatic, but I Would Die for Elle Fanning’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Premiere Outfit

Scroll To See More Images

As one of the judges at Cannes Film Festival this year, Elle Fanning has been showing up on each red carpet in a whirlwind of high fashion. The star has shown us all her sartorial excellence isn’t just a one-off; she’s here to slay (and slay and slay until the end of time). On Tuesday, at the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Elle Fanning stepped out in front of the cameras in an outfit for which, frankly, I would die. I don’t like to say anything is perfect, but this glamorous ensemble just might hit the mark.

Wearing the Dior ensemble of my dreams (Like, can anyone hook a girl up? Please?!) Elle Fanning looked like a modern day Grace Kelly during the Cannes Film Festival, and I’m not mad about it. The outfit was dripping with elegance and classic style. Featuring a gorgeous white sheer blouse (with puffy sleeves, because obviously) and long black tulle skirt, this ensemble has my whole heart. Can you be in love with an outfit? Because a bitch might be. The cherry on top of this sartorial sundae, though, is the black straw had perched perfectly on top of Fanning’s blonde locks. I feel like she’s about to order me to go get her a glass of iced tea, and I would happily oblige.

The more I stare at this Dior ensemble, the more I realize how truly impeccable it is. That is, of course, in part due to the incredible details. The bow-front of the blouse is absolutely gorgeous, as are the bejeweled cuffs. Plus, the strappy black heels Fanning donned are the perfect finishing touch on the outfit. This entire look is flawless, and no one will ever be able to convince me otherwise. Now, excuse me while I attempt to recreate this with pieces from my childhood costume box.