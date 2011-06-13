Elle Fanning Knows All of the Runway Models By Name

Around here, I have become the go-to person to ask when it comes to obscure or lesser-known fashion models, because over the years I’ve gotten pretty good at putting names with their ubiquitous faces. However, it took me months and months of scanning Style.com and reading every international edition of Vogue I could get my hands on to acquire such knowledge, but I guess things come a little easier to you when you’re Elle Fanning.

The 13-year-old starlet sat down with Marie Claire for its July issue, and not only is she wearing some incredible fashionDior, Louis Vuitton and Lanvin to name a fewit was also the main topic of conversation. She told the mag:

“I love clothes. I always look at runway shows online and know all of the models. I think it was passed down to my sister and me from my mom. She always loved dressing us when we were little.”

What a knowledgeable little fashion-phile! Although we don’t foresee this happening, if her acting career doesn’t pan out, she might have a future in styling. Fanning revealed, “The best part of my day is picking out my outfit. I love looking through my closet and putting things together.”

