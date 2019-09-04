Elle Fanning Looks Like a Literal Garden In This Gorgeous Flower-Covered Gown

After her sartorially excellent stint as one of the judges at Cannes Film Festival this year, Elle Fanning has continued to prove her fashion chops. The star has shown us all her sartorial excellence isn’t just a one-off; she’s here to slay (and slay and slay until the end of time). On Tuesday night, at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Elle Fanning showed us all she was the woman of the hour. Sure, the event may have been about men, but Fanning came dressed so well, the evening might as well have been about her. In a drop-dead gorgeous flower-covered gown, Elle Fanning truly stole the show—no offense to the boys.

After all, how could Elle Fanning not steal the show in a Dolce and Gabbana dress that looks like something out of The Secret Garden? Throw some rose bushes around, and Fanning is practically camouflage—in the chicest way possible, of course. The sheer black gown is gorgeous in of itself, but the added texture of pink and red flowers just seals the sartorial deal. Can someone please hook a girl up with Dolce and Gabbana, because I’d like to live in this dress.

Seriously, Elle Fanning is a flower-covered dream come true in this ensemble. She looks like both a garden come to life and a fairytale princess at the same time. I can just see her wandering through a beautiful stretch of woods, singing sweetly as birds land on her shoulder. It’s all very Snow White meets The Secret Garden, and I am all about it. I just hope Elle Fanning continues to show up at these red carpet events for the rest of 2019 and into 2020, because I consistently wait with bated breath to see what this stylish lady has to show us every time.