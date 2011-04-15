Elle Fanning Gets in a Pillow Fight with Natalia Vodianova

Natalia Vodianova plays house mom to young Hollywood wonder kids Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld and Chloe Moretz in Vogue’s May issue, shot by Bruce Weber.

The location is LA’s historic party spot, the Chateau Marmont, but I prefer to imagine the scene as some super preppy New England boarding school, where Natalia is the glamorous wife of the head master who all the kids die for including those cute young actor boys chilling in the pool. Oh, and Ed Harris is the school chef. Dakota Fanning also makes an appearance bitchy senior?

[The Fashion Spot]