Elle Fanning Eat Your Heart Out: Rodarte x OC is Back!

After a wildly successful collaboration with Opening Ceremony for the Spring 2011 season, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte are at it again, with another whimsical (and incredibly wearable) offering for OC. Their Fall 2011 collection looks just as comfy as the California-inspired line they showed for spring, but this time the sisters looked to Scandinavia. The resulting pieces are part romantic and part Heidi gone goth, but as usual with all things Rodarte and Opening Ceremony, we’re obsessed. The milkmaid braids, the petticoats and pinafores, the old-fashioned prints and the Fair Isle knits all add up to complete perfection. We can only think of one thing that would make this lookbook better — if Rodarte fan Elle Fanning was the model!

All photos by Autumn de Wilde, via Rodarte Facebook