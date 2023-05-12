Who Elle Fanning Is Dating & If Her 12-Year Age Gap With Her Ex Was an ‘Issue’

Scroll To See More Images

You may know Elle Fanning as Dakota Fanning’s younger sister, but she’s also a prominent American actress known for her breakout role in 2011’s Super 8, as well as for her roles as Princess Aurora in Maleficent (2014) and her latest Hulu project The Girl from Plainville. Given her long list of film and TV credentials and rising popularity, fans are naturally curious about who Elle Fanning is dating.

Fanning was born in Conyers, Georgia, on April 9, 1998. She became involved in Hollywood from a young age. At three years old, she played the younger version of Dakota Fanning in the drama film I Am Sam (2001) and also played a younger Dakota in Taken (2002). Over the years, she rose to stardom through her acting, until she eventually founded the production company Lewellen Pictures with her sister in 2021. Besides her work credentials, Fanning has also been vocal about her struggles with eczema. In an Instagram caption, she admitted that the pink on her eyelids in a picture is not eyeshadow, but eczema, aka dermatitis.

As she continues to make waves with her exceptional acting skills and transparency about her skin condition, fans are curious about who she is dating. Over the years, Elle Fanning has been linked to a few men, including Max Minghella, Zalman Band, and Dylan Beck. Here’s her complete romantic history below and whether she has a lucky man currently.

Who is Elle Fanning dating?

Max Minghella (2018 – April 2023)

Elle Fanning and English actor, film producer, director, and screenwriter Max Minghella have been dating since 2018. The two met on the set of the movie Teen Spirit which Max directed, and Elle starred in. They reportedly hit it off immediately and have been supportive of each other’s careers, while keeping their romance mostly private and quiet. The actress really bonded with Minghella on set at Teen Spirit, telling ET, “I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special.”

The duo was often seen overseas, too, with the jet setters spotted in London and Florence. “They were very low-key and cozy with each other, and looking over for one another and chatting quietly to each other when they were together looking at stuff,” Us Weekly reported.

After nearly four years of being together, the couple reportedly called it quits earlier in April 2023, though the reasons are unknown. In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Fanning admits she has not given up on love yet. “I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight,” she told the outlet. “Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny,” she said. Fanning also wants to have children and start a family of her own one day. Whether or not the duo reconciles or she finds another suitor is yet to be seen, but for now we hope Fanning is enjoying the singlehood she is excited to explore.

Zalman Band (2015)

Prior to Minghella, Fanning, then 17, also dated musician and actor Zalman Band, son of American film producer Charles Band. The two were spotted together on several occasions, “smitten” with each other, and publicly seen strolling through Los Angeles and at other events. There’s not much in the public domain about the couple, though they were sometimes spotted out for strolls in California and cuddling during Cinespia’s screening of Hard Day’s Night. They even smiled for the paparazzi while being cozy together on a blanket at the event. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they eventually went their separate ways. Classic young love.

Dylan Beck (2014)

Speaking of young romance, Elle Fanning’s dating history also includes a brief fling with production assistant Dylan Beck, whom she dated in 2014 when she was 16. Dylan is a musician, and the two were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend. They were spotted together on several occasions, including at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, out for a stroll at Griffith Park in Los Feliz, and even celebrating Fanning’s birthday in Disneyland in Anaheim, California where they were spotted holding hands and being adorable with each other. However, their relationship did not last long, and they eventually called it quits.

