Elle & Dakota Fanning Are Both Marc Jacobs Muses for Fall

The Fanning sisters are continuing on their trajectory of taking over the worlds of high fashion and film. Both Elle and Dakota have a handful of big-budget Hollywood projects under their belts, and now they both have an equally prestigious claim to fame: they’re two of the faces of Marc Jacobs for Fall 2011.

Elle is featured in the retro ads for the Marc by Marc Jacobs line, while Dakota poses provocatively with a bottle of perfume as the face of Oh Lola!, the brand’s newest fragrance for women. Dakota, now 17, earned her first Marc Jacobs campaign for Spring/Summer 2007 when she was just 13, but since Elle is only 12, she kind of outdid her older sister on this one. We wonder if there is some sibling rivalry brewing!

Click through to check out the Fanning’s various Marc Jacobs campaigns and tell us which sister makes the best model-slash-muse!



All photos by Juergen Teller for Marc Jacobs