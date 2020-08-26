Celebrate Women’s Equality Day With This Bomb Sex Toy Sale, Because You Deserve It

If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up involving personal pleasure, do yourself a favor and check out Ella Paradis’ sex toy sale for Women’s Equality Day and for the end of summer. Go ahead and treat yourself—or, quite frankly, any woman in your life—by adding everything from this sale to your cart. Seriously, you’re going to want to. So many sex toys from Ella Paradis are up to 60% off right now, and they’re just waiting to make their way under your covers (or on the couch, in the kitchen…You get the gist). These savings are serious business—and can help you take care of some, too.

Maybe you’re a fan of the OG rabbit vibrator and need to stock up on another. Or perhaps you’ve exhausted (wink, wink) your older toys and want something newer and even more powerful than you’ve ever used. Either way, you’ll find exactly what you need from this Ella Paradis sex toy sale. Pleasure awaits you—whether it’s from the Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager or the Womanizer clitoral stimulator. Fan-favorites like these classic toys (and so, so many more) are ready to be yours at up to 60% off when you use the code BEACHY. If you decide to add all of these toys to your cart, we definitely wouldn’t blame you.

The biggest deal today, though, is the Ella Paradis Women’s Equality Day bundle. You’ll get two incredible toys from the Ella Paradis brand and a sleek satin bag—which would typically run you $156—for under $50. Now that is definitely a gift to all women. So matter how you choose to treat yourself with this sex toy sale, there’s no doubt you’ll be scoring some seriously good products and prices.

To give you a quick peek at what’s available from this sale right now, we’ve rounded up a few toys that you don’t definitely don’t want to miss below. So get started here, then head on over to the Ella Paradis site to see absolutely everything you can score during this sale. With these amazing deals, you might as well cancel all your weekend plans.

1. Ella Paradis National Women’s Equality Day Bundle

This Women’s Equality Day bundle includes the Better Love Blowfish clitoral stimulator—which has seven different suction modes to keep you satisfied—and the Better Love Ella’s Battery Operated Boyfriend—featuring seven vibration patterns and three different speeds. You can store them all in the Ella Paradis large satin bag for safe keeping (if you put them away for long enough).

2. Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager

Let’s start with a Le Wand vibrating massager that will get you plenty of bang for your buck. At nearly $100 off the original price, this vibrator—which has 10 powerful speeds and 20 (!) vibration patterns—is a must-splurge.

3. Ella Paradis Yoki G-Spot Vibrator

With 10 different settings and and flexible, pin-point accuracy, this multifunctional vibrator from Ella Paradis is sure to become your new go-to. Plus, it’s totally waterproof—so you can even store it in the bath or shower for a steamy good time.

4. Womanizer Premium

The Womanizer Premium clitoral stimulator has 12 (!!) intensity levels, an autopilot mode for solo play and a super silent mode for when you’re trying to be discreet. Plus, it comes with two different stimulation heads you can switch out for more options.

5. We-Vibe TANGO

Though the TANGO is small, it’s definitely mighty. This powerful, pocket-sized vibrator has eight different vibration modes—and lasts up to 2 hours.

6. Fifty Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl

This g-spot rabbit vibrator not only has 15 speed patterns, but it also features a whopping 36 (!!!) different vibration modes. This beaut is a best-seller for a reason, folks.