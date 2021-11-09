Meet Stella, STYLECASTER’s First Sex Toy & The Key To Your Next Great Orgasm

Scroll To See More Images

What makes a loyal STYLECASTER reader swoon? A great sale, some juicy celeb gossip and of course, a spicy sex toy. Our readers love a sex toy review just as much as an inspo-worthy OOTD from Hailey Bieber or Cardi B, so we made it our mission to create The Vibrator To End All Vibrators. And best of all? It’s already on sale. Don’t say we never did anything for you!

Meet the Stella vibrator—your new BFF in the bedroom and beyond. Powerful enough to leave you ghosting your hookup roster, but cute enough to leave out on your bedside table for all to see, Stella is the clitoral stimulator we’ve all been waiting for. And in the perfect Pantone blue hue, it’s also absolutely adorable.

But of course, we all know a sex toy’s aesthetics are secondary to its orgasm-inducing magic—luckily, the Stella vibrator was the definition of a team effort, with our entire team working alongside Ella Paradis to create a toy we were all excited about using. And selling, natch.

Let’s talk specifics, shall we? Stella’s best quality is its powerful flicking tongue, surrounded by little silicone nubs that vibrate when the toy is turned on for ultimate stimulation. There are ten speeds to choose from, so you can find your fave and stick with it or go wild and change things up at a moment’s notice.

The best part? Stella can cater to you on a solo night in or help spice up a steamy date night. It’s the perfect shape to hold in your hand or pass over to your partner for some pre-sex stimulation that will guarantee you’re both satisfied at the end of Round One—not to mention have you raring to go for Rounds Two and Three!

The Stella vibrator is USB rechargeable and waterproof, so whether you’re using it in bed, in the shower or on the go—Hey, holiday travel is right around the corner!—its magic tongue will always be on standby for when you need it most.

And I know I’ve already made mention, but can we talk about how cute it is?! Sex toys are rarely quite so chic, but Stella has the competition beat by far. Like, don’t judge me for including it in an Instagram flatlay or two.

When creating our very first sex toy, we wanted to make sure there was nothing else like it on the market. After trying tons of clitoral stimulators that missed the mark, the vision for Stella was born. And so were countless orgasms!

Right now, you can snag the Stella vibrator for yourself for just $99.99, which is $100 off its standard pricing of $199.99. In our humble opinion, endless orgasms are priceless—so guaranteeing them for under $100 bucks feels like a total steal.

Let’s recap, shall we? If earth-shattering orgasms are what you seek, Stella is the toy for you. Shop now for STYLECASTER-approved pleasure, courtesy of your new little blue bedside bestie. Team Stella for life!