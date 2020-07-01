Shop 60% Off Sex Toys During The Ella Paradis ‘Freedom To Be You’ Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Treat yourself to a different kind of fireworks show this Fourth of July with some new goodies straight from the Ella Paradis July 2020 sex toy sale. If your bed has been feeling a little lonely—or you just want to try out something new with a partner—you’re going to want to add everything from this sale to your cart. So many sex toys from Ella Paradis are up to 60% off right now, and they’re just waiting to make their way under your covers. These savings are serious business—and can help you take care of some, too.

Maybe you’re a fan of the classic mini vibrator and need to stock up on another. Or perhaps you’ve exhausted all your favorite toys and want something even more powerful than you’ve ever used. Either way, you’ll find exactly what you need from this Ella Paradis sex toy sale. Pleasure awaits you—whether it’s from the LELO Smart Wand or the Satisfyer Pro clitoral stimulator. Fan-favorites like these toys (and so many more!) are now available at up to 60% off when you use the code FIREWORKS. We won’t blame you if you add every toy to your cart.

In addition, you can also score some amazing deals on sex toy bundles from Ella Paradis. Each bundle contains several items—from vibrators to body oil—that go together and make for a surefire sensual evening. And, every order comes with a different and free (!) gift (like lace cuffs or a G-Spot Hero, depending on how much you spend). No matter how you choose to treat yourself with this sex toy sale, there’s no doubt you’ll be scoring some seriously good products and prices.

We’ve rounded up a few toys that you don’t definitely don’t want to miss below, but you can shop the entire sale on the Ella Paradis site. With these deals, you’re sure to have an explosive holiday weekend.

1. Smart Wand 2

This large massager features a steady handle (In case, ya know, you get really into things and need a little support.) and 10 different vibration patterns. Plus, the batter lasts up to four hours at a time. So, have at it.

2. Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation

Treat yourself to this Satisfyer clitoral stimulator, why don’t ya. With 11 different intensity levels and a super-quiet “whisper” mode, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

3. Lelo Sona 2

Here’s another clitoral stimulator for those of you who can’t get enough. The Lelo Sona 2 was designed to absorb sonic waves and actually transmit them back to your clitoris. We’re blushing already.

4. TANGO Vibrator

Though the TANGO is small, it’s definitely mighty. This powerful, pocket-sized vibrator has eight different vibration modes—and lasts up to 2 hours.

5. Iroha Zen Vibe

This vibrator from Tenga not only comes in three very aesthetic colors, but also has four vibration modes from which to choose. It also runs for four hours (!) and is made to be soft and malleable for comfortable play.

