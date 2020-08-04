Ella Paradis Is Having A Huge Sex Toy Sale & Nothing Is Over $50

I’ve never heard of National Bargain Week before, but apparently it’s happening as we speak, and honestly? It’s my new favorite thing. While I plan on making the most of a ton of sales this week, it’s safe to say Ella Paradis’ August 2020 sex toy sale is a front-runner for me—high-quality sex toys for under $50? Yeah, I’m more than interested.

Rather than use a sale as an opportunity to get rid of some of their less-popular products, Ella Paradis has decided to bless us by discounting some of their best-selling toys, from vibrators to dildos to anal sliders (No, I haven’t heard of an anal slider prior to today, but that doesn’t mean I’m not interested!). These items are typically priced anywhere from $40-$125, but this week only, they’ll all be under $50, which means some will be more than 50% off. Ella Paradis, you are truly the reigning queen of National Bargain Week. We stan!

So, what to buy? There’s a lot (and I mean a LOT) to love—four pages of sexy options, to be exact. Read on for my top five picks, guaranteed to please whether you’re a sex toy pro or you’re using this sale as an opportunity to treat yourself to your very first vibe. Shop the entire sale now live on the Ella Paradis website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The Classic

I wholeheartedly believe that a vibrator like the Better Love Pixie Wand Massager is a must in every person’s sex toy arsenal. It’s waterproof, rechargeable, fun AF and marked down from $79 to $33.99.

2. Something Small

If you’re looking for a discreet toy, the Better Love Jade Bullet is a great, compact pick! This battery-operated vibe comes with a wireless remote, and the duo is currently marked down from $104 to just $39.

3. Wavy, Baby

Want to shake it up? The Rocks-Off Petite Sensations Bubbles Butt Plug makes any night in a lot more interesting. This baby has seven function levels and a vibrating T-shape, and you can shop it now for $34.99 marked down from $52.

4. Good Vibes

I’ve never seen a toy that looks quite like the Satisfyer Little Wand Clitoral Stimulator, so I’ll definitely be adding it to cart. Discounted from $74 to $49 this week only, this guy has a whopping 15 vibration settings, so you’ll never be bored.

5. Glass In The…Bum!

I couldn’t complete this list without the toy I’m personally most excited to try, the Glas Honey Dripper Glass Anal Slider! The flared head is supposedly ideal for P-spot stimulation, and you can save by shopping it now while it’s discounted from $45 to $34.