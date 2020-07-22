The Ella Paradis ‘Christmas In July’ Sex Toy Sale Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Scroll To See More Images

Though they’re available in spades, sex toys can be expensive—at least the ones that seem to be worth purchasing over and over again. When you go to shop for new toys, some can run you upwards up $300 depending on the brand. And while splurging once or twice on a sex toy is typically doable, it starts to add up if you want a few options for every occasion in your bedside drawer. Luckily, the Ella Paradis Christmas in July sex toy sale is here to make sure everyone has a new toy (or two) to unwrap this summer. From classic wand vibrators to ultra-powerful clitoral stimulators, you can snag so many sex toys at up to 50% off right now. Christmas is coming early this year, folks—but hopefully your partner won’t.

Seriously, if there was ever a time to stock up on some erotic toys, now would be it. The brand is blessing everyone with up to 50% off on nearly all of their sex toys, essentials (like condoms and the often-needed but rarely-talked-about best lubes available) and even kinky bondage gear. In other words, Ella Paradis has everything you could ever need for a sexy night in this summer—while also letting you save some serious cash. We know Christmas isn’t technically until December, but this mid-year sex toy sale has us feeling the spirit of the holidays.

While there are so many great toys available from this Ella Paradis sale, we went ahead and rounded up a few must-haves. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to vibrator or just want to test out a few toys to see what you like, this sale is the perfect excuse to grab something new and spend all week trying it out. So go ahead and treat yourself by adding all these affordable sex toys—and, frankly, all the other options on the Ella Paradis site—to your cart. Just make sure you add the code ‘SNOW’ when you check out!

1. Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager

Let’s start with a Le Wand vibrating massager that will get you plenty of bang for your buck. At nearly $100 off the original price, this vibrator—which has 10 powerful speeds and 20 (!) vibration patterns—is a must-splurge.

2. Lelo Lyla 2

The Lelo Lyla 2 is a bullet-style massager and clitoral stimulator that features eight different pleasure settings—plus a remote, so you can have your partner control things for a while.

3. Le Wand Bullet Mini Vibrator

This Le Wand bullet mini vibrator might be small, but it’s definitely powerful. With a textured silicone tip and single-button control, you’ll be writhing in ecstasy sooner than you realize.

4. Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation

Treat yourself to this Satisfyer clitoral stimulator this summer, why don’t ya? With 11 different intensity levels and a super-quiet “whisper” mode, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

5. Lelo Smart Wand 2

This large massager is a bit of a splurge item, but it features a steady handle (In case, ya know, you get really into things and need a little support.) and 10 different vibration patterns. Plus, the battery lasts up to four hours at a time. So, have at it.

6. Lelo Ina Wave

This sleek rabbit vibrator was actually inspired by the caress of a lover’s fingers—and with dual motors and a flexible clitoral stimulator, it might just feel like the real thing.

7. Womanizer Premium Clitoral Stimulator

The Womanizer Premium clitoral stimulator has 12 (!!) intensity levels, an autopilot mode for solo play and a super silent mode for when you’re trying to be discreet. Plus, it comes with two different stimulation heads you can switch out for more options.

8.Tenga Iroha Zen Vibe

This vibrator from Tenga not only comes in three very aesthetic colors, but also has four vibration modes from which to choose. It also runs for four hours (!) and is made to be soft and malleable for comfortable play.

9. Satisfyer Vibro-Ring

With 10 different vibration settings, the Satisfyer Vibro-Ring can help create more stamina during sex—as well as increase arousal during sex.

10. Better Love Blowfish

This Better Love Blowfish clitoral stimulator has seven different suction modes to keep you satisfied. Additionally, you can choose the magic tongue function if you want to switch things up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.