Ella Paradis’ Cyber Monday Sale Includes Best-Selling Vibrators up To 70 Percent Off

We can’t think of a better time to shop for new sex toys. We’re stuck inside on safer-at-home orders, whether alone or coupled-up and will be for the foreseeable future. What better moment could there be for a little self-care around the holidays? Luckily, there are sex toys sales to be had, including Ella Paradis Cyber Monday deals. Shop vibrators and couples toys, BDSM and bondage gear and lube. There’s something for everyone.

Starting Thanksgiving Day at 7pm EST, take up to 70 percent off all sex toys with the code BLACK. There will also be gifts with purchases and bundle deals. At midnight on Black Friday, score a Reindeer Vibe (worth $55) for only $5.99 when you spend $100. From Nov 28-29, take up to 60 percent off with code WEEKEND, as well as grab a free Lil’ Lily with orders of $75 and more. Cyber Monday there will be even more epic bundles, as well as up to 80 percent off with code CYBER.

Now that you have the nitty-gritty, let’s get down to shopping. Below, check out some must-haves and don’t forget to use the codes above for the best price.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dame Products Arc G-Spot Vibrator

Dame’s Arc vibe has a comfortable squishy bulb and a clit-stimulating ridge so it can be used in a variety of different ways.

Satisfyer Sunshine Vibrator

This waterproof vibe is made from body-safe silicone and has 12 pleasure settings.

Better Love Rabbit Lily

This rechargeable, waterproof vibrator has 10 speeds but a quiet sound.

Better Love Mini Zip

Folks with a clitoris will go wild for this tiny—but mighty—suction stimulator.