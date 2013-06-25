Want: A Modern Lingerie Set For The Boudoir And Beyond

What: A vintage-inspired bra-and-brief set with flirty crochet detailing and a bold geometric print.

Why: We’ve been so preoccupied with building the perfect summer wardrobe, we nearly forgot the profound effect our underthings have on the fit of of our clothes, not to mention our moods. Slipping on this matching set from Ella Moss’ recently launched lingerie line (the aptly named Underella) is a surefire way to feel instantly pulled-together and ready to take on the day (and the night!)

How: The bra’s extended silhouette, along with its eye-catching design, means you, and probably a few others, won’t mind in the slightest if the print just so happens to peek out through a semi-sheer white T-shirt or a silky blouse. We also think the lace back and five-hook closure of this bra lends itself perfectly to backless tops for scorching summer nights. (Side note: since we’re not trying to get you fired from your job, you might want to abstain from showing off this particular piece at the office.)

Underella by Ella Moss Long Line Padded Bra and Boho Bliss Cheeky Bikini Briefs, $60 and $24; at Neiman Marcus