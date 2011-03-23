StyleCaster
Elizabeth Taylor, Fashion Icon ‘Til The End: Style Evolution

Andrea
by
“Every breath you take today should be with someone else in mind…” These were the moving words of a true icon and legend, tweeted from @DameElizabeth on July 22, just eight months before her untimely death. Elizabeth Taylor, the legendary beauty and the grand dame of Hollywood passed away at the age of 79 in Los Angeles today. The two-time Oscar winner once for 1960’s Butterfield 8 and again in 1966 for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf was known for more than just her stellar acting. Her striking beauty (I mean… just look at those eyes), her legendary marriages and her covetable jewelry and fashion, just to name a few.

While this is a truly tragic loss, we at StyleCaster decided to honor the iconic Taylor by celebrating some of her most inspirational fashion triumphs throughout the years. After all, how can the women who played Cleopatra (1963) not be considered a fashion icon. So, click through to follow me on the Style Evolution of THE Elizabeth Taylor.

1 of 20

1956, On the set of Giant

1950, On set for Father of the Bride

1953, Liz and her son Michael Wilding Junior

1959, With then-husband Eddie Fisher at the premier of Suddenly Last Summer

1959, Again with then-husband Eddie Fisher

1960, Elizabeth in Butterfield 8

1960

1962, With Eddie Fisher

1962, Leaving an Italian hospital

1963, Taylor as Cleopatra

September 1967

1970, In London after visiting her newborn grandson

1970

1970, At the 7th Annual Publicists Guild Awards

1970, With Richard Burton

1976, At the New York Theatre

1982, Backstage at Night of 100 Stars at Radio City Music Hall

1989, At the Masquerade Ball To Benefit AIDS

2006, On stage at Macy's Passport Gala and Fashion Show in California

