Elizabeth Taylor, Fashion Icon ‘Til The End: Style Evolution

“Every breath you take today should be with someone else in mind…” These were the moving words of a true icon and legend, tweeted from @DameElizabeth on July 22, just eight months before her untimely death. Elizabeth Taylor, the legendary beauty and the grand dame of Hollywood passed away at the age of 79 in Los Angeles today. The two-time Oscar winner once for 1960’s Butterfield 8 and again in 1966 for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf was known for more than just her stellar acting. Her striking beauty (I mean… just look at those eyes), her legendary marriages and her covetable jewelry and fashion, just to name a few.

While this is a truly tragic loss, we at StyleCaster decided to honor the iconic Taylor by celebrating some of her most inspirational fashion triumphs throughout the years. After all, how can the women who played Cleopatra (1963) not be considered a fashion icon. So, click through to follow me on the Style Evolution of THE Elizabeth Taylor.