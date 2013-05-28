Elizabeth Taylor’s First Wedding Dress To Be Auctioned Off (And It Has A 22-Inch Waist!)

Famed auction house Christie’s announced today that Elizabeth Taylor’s very first wedding dress (eight more followed during the course of the actress’ lifetime) will go up for auction June 26 in London.

The Helen Rose-designed gown is expected to fetch around $75,000, and—here’s the kicker—it has a 22-inch waist. And that skimpy measurement is one that’s been let out, as Taylor had a 20-inch waist when she wore it at age 18 to wed Conrad Hilton, Jr. in 1950, according to Daily Mail.

The dress was a gift to Taylor from MGM studios, and completely custom-made for her. It comprised 25 yards of shell satin embellished with bugle beads and seed pearls, and has a 15-foot long satin train. known. It had a built-in corset and a 10-yard-long veil made of shimmering silk net that was attached to a pearl-covered Juliet cap.

So, any new brides-to-be out there with a 22-inch waist and a burning desire to replicate Taylor’s glamorous extravaganza of a wedding? Now’s your chance—but here’s hoping you have better luck in your marriage.

