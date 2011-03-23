Elizabeth Taylor Dies, Fashion Girls Guide To Today: 3/23/11

I’m sad to begin this Wednesday on such a somber note, as we say goodbye to a Hollywood legend. At age 79, we say goodbye to Elizabeth Taylor, an icon to so many people around the world. Read on for the tragic details and other news happening aroudn the world today.

Legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor died peacefully today in Los Angeles at the age of 79. She was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Hospital six weeks ago with congestive heart failure, but unfortunately the two-time Oscar winner did not pull through as originally expected. (CNN)

As Japan continues their battle to cool nuclear plant, fears of food and water contamination are rising. Japanese authorities have reported abnormal radiation levels in tap water, vegetables and milk, but Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said high levels of radioactivity had been found in seawater near the facility, with high levels of radioactive iodine 126.7 times the allowed limit, and caesium 24.8 times over. (UK Guardian)

A bus stop blast outside Jerusalem’s central bust station injures at least 20. The bomb was strapped to a telephone poll near the stop, so initial reports are not deeming this a suicide attack. The explosion could be a result of the rising tensions between Hamas and Israel. (New York Times)

Intense sex and exercise, two seemingly healthy activities, can actually be detrimental to your health. According to a new study in this week’s Journal of the American Medical Association, people who don’t exercise on a regular basis, and then have intense exercise or sex are more likely to experience a heart attack or die suddenly than those who are more active. (USA Today)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,018.63 today, very little change following a strong three-day rally. (Business Week)

Elizabeth Taylor Photo: Archive Photos, Getty Images