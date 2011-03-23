Elizabeth Taylor: Acting & Activism [video]

Few movie stars leave behind such a rich vault of unforgettable film moments as Elizabeth Taylor, but she also used her voice to speak out on behalf of the AIDS pandemic for the last two decades of her life. In fact, Taylor was instrumental in focusing the national spotlight on the pandemic in a time of homophobia and hysteria.

“I’ve always admitted that I’ve been ruled by my passions.” Here, here, Dame Elizabeth.

Watch the video below to see Taylor’s passion on display in her tireless activism and in scenes fromButterflied 8, Cleopatra, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

Elizabeth Taylor Photos: Getty Images; (L) Taylor address at a press conference for AIDS legislation 1990; (R) Taylor in “Suddenly Last Summer” in 1959