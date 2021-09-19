OMG, Mary-Kate & Ashley Designed Elizabeth Olsen’s Emmys Dress

Scroll To See More Images

When your two older sisters are some of the most famous fashionistas in the world, shining your own sartorial light can be difficult. But not for Elizabeth Olsen! Since rising to her own separate stardom, Olsen has proved her own personal style is worthy of just as much praise. Like, I’d kill for an Elizabeth Olsen x The Row collection! Until then, though, I’m always happy to wax poetic on Elizabeth Olsen’s style and her best fashion moments in general.

Of course, I need to start with her 2021 Emmys look, hot off the red carpet. At last year’s Emmys, nominees were mailed video kits to livestream from their homes, so it went without saying that the virtual red carpet just wasn’t as special as it would’ve been in person. This year, though, stars came to slay at the L.A. Live entertainment complex—and of course, Olsen was no exception.

Stealing the show from the moment she showed up, Olsen wore an absolutely breathtaking flowing white gown by The Row. Yep, her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley designed it for her. Y’all, I’m tearing up! Looks like we’re one step closer to that Elizabeth Olsen x The Row collection I was wishing for earlier.

Olsen was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Wanda Maximoff from WandaVision, so of course she had to look the part of a lovely leading lady. While many nominees go for form-fitting gowns on the carpet, I’m loving this more relaxed silhouette for an elegant, ethereal twist.

To complement the dress, Olsen wore her short hair in soft, Old Hollywood-inspired waves with a deep side part to show off some massive dangling earrings by Chopard, which boasted 68.77 carats of diamonds set in titanium. As for glam, she kept with those classic vibes going with a super smokey eye and neutral but defined lip.

And of course, this dress is pretty on-brand for her overall red carpet aesthetic. While her looks are far from repetitive, she definitely gravitates towards a specific aesthetic that’s minimalist and fresh, with just the right amount of sexy. A look through previous appearances certainly serves as proof.

This sparkling gathered look from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame world premiere is proof that, minimalist tendencies aside, Olsen knows how to wow with a red carpet look.

My favorite look, though, was this sheer corset meets pantsuit meets cummerbund-turned-train for the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Olsen loves a midi or maxi hem for daytime appearances, like this belted floral moment from a brunch event in 2019.

Still, I’m a fan of when Olsen goes short. This Critics Choice Awards look from 2019 is simply the perfect LBD.

More than anything, though, I’d say Olsen enjoys a well-tailored suit. This extra-long take from 2018 is a forever favorite.

Let me leave you with a white-hot suit from the L.A. premiere of Kodachrome. Chef’s kiss!