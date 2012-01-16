Elizabeth Olsen Snags Major Role Opposite Daniel Radcliffe

Every day, I get a little bit more jealous of Elizabeth Olsen. Not only does the actress have the coolest big sisters ever (which automatically means that she has access to the coolest closets ever), but her career is totally taking off — and she’s just getting started!

She achieved stunning critical success with her leading role in Martha Marcy May Marlene, and is set to promote two new films at Sundance later this month. Now, it’s been announced that she’s signed on to star in Kill Your Darlings, alongside a dynamite cast that includes the adorable Daniel Radcliffe.

The movie is based on a 1944 murder at Columbia University. Olsen will allegedly play a “wealthy art student” and the girlfriend of famed writer Jack Kerouac. Sounds like a pretty ideal role to me! Seriously, I can’t wait to see more from the budding starlet.