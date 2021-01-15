Here’s How Much Elizabeth Olsen’s Net Worth Accounts For Her Massive Marvel Salary

If you’ve been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time, you may be curious about Elizabeth Olsen’s net worth and how much she makes as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and other MCU projects.

Olsen, the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, made her Marvel debut via a post-credits cameo in 2014’s Captain America: Winter Soldier but it wasn’t until a year later in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron that fans really saw what Scarlet Witch had to offer. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen starred as one of the two Maximoff twins (Aaron Taylor-Johnson played her brother, Pietro/Quicksilver.) As Hydra test subjects, both Wanda and Pietro have superpowers. Pietro has the power of superspeed, while Wanda has telepathic and telekinetic abilities.

Though (spoiler alert!) Pietro dies at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda went on to live in the MCU. After Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen starred in several more MCU films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. She’s also set to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In January 2021, Olsen starred as Wanda in Marvel’s first TV series on Disney+: WandaVision. The show, which also stars Paul Bettany’s Vision, follows Wanda and Vision as they live in the suburbs of a town called WestView, as they try to hide their powers. Of course, Olsen’s career doesn’t only include her MCU projects. From indie films like Marcy Marcy May Marlene and Ingrid Goes West to blockbusters like Godzilla. Olsen is also no stranger to TV, having starred in Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss, which she also served as an executive producer on. Ahead is what we know about Elizabeth Olsen’s net worth.

How much does Elizabeth Olsen make as Scarlet Witch?

Unfortunately, we don’t know about Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel salary or how much she makes as Scarlet Witch, but based on the salaries of her MCU costars, we’re sure that her paychecks are massive. In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Olsen’s costars, Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), all made between $15 to 20 million for 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. THR also claims that Johansson was paid $20 million to star and executive produce 2021’s standalone Black Widow film. The magazine also reports that Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) made $75 million for Avengers: Endgame after earning $5 million for three days of work on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Given that Scarlet Witch isn’t one of the original MCU Avengers and isn’t the lead of any standalone films, it’s expected that her Marvel salary is less than the other Avengers. Though her paychecks are likely lower, we still expect her salary to be in the millions for blockbuster films like Avengers: Endgame (which grossed more than $2 billion) and her own Disney+ series, WandaVision. According to THR, Olsen, as well as Bettany, Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) negotiated deals separate from their movie contracts for their Disney+ series, which are between six to eight episodes.

What is Elizabeth Olsen’s net worth?

The question Marvel fans want to know: What is Elizabeth Olsen’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Olsen is worth a massive $11 million. (Her WandaVision costar, in comparison, is worth $50 million.) Most of Olsen’s net worth is expected to come from Marvel projects like WandaVision, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. However, Olsen also has an executive producer credit in Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss, which is sure to bring in tons of cash in addition to the salary she’s paid to star in the series.

