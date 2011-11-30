Elizabeth Olsen Is The Luckiest Closet Raider In The World

It might have been a small surprise to everyone that Elizabeth Olsen could actually, you know, act. She definitely received major press prior to the release of Martha Marcy May Marlene, leaving many pondering if this young starstress actually had the chops to carry a pretty heavy drama and not ride on the fashionable coattails of her sisters. Then, the movie hit the silver screen.

Not only does she totally kill it in the flick (we were left hanging on the edge of our seats even after the credits finished rolling), she totally distinguished herself from the twins, which is not an easy feat to accomplish. Obviously, she had to be asked which sis’s closet she raided more, but she came up with a totally democratic answer when asked the other day at the Gotham Independent Film Awards “50/50,” she replied in response to the major Valentino number she was wearing from their most recent resort collection.

Frankly, we felt she was definitely a bit more Ashley for the evening, but were pretty sure this little lady will be stepping out on her own soon 100%.