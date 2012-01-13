Elizabeth Olsen: The Grand Dame Of Sundance

Despite losing the Critics’ Choice Award for best actress to Viola Davis of The Help, Elizabeth Olsen was all smiles last night on the red carpet. At last year’s Sundance Film Festival, Mary Kate and Ashley‘s little sis caused quite a stir for her film Martha Marcy May Marlene.

This year, she’s returning to the legendary festival — and she’s in way better spirits. Elizabeth told THR,”Last year was my first time out and I was a bit like a deer in the headlights. This year I know what to expect – and all my producers of Martha Marcy will be there, they’re my guys. I think this time I’ll be able to enjoy it – that will be novel! Now I’m like an old pro. Last year I was totally wet behind the ears.”

I’m a huge fan of Elizabeth Olsen, who I first encountered my freshman year at NYU when we lived in the same dormitory. Yes, that is a shameless name drop, but I always admired how she kept to herself and clearly focused on her craft. I also consistently saw her smoking cigarettes (lit by matches…why do I remember that?) and reading books in Washington Square Park.

Low key and impossibly chic (even though she claims to not be a fashion plate), she’s obviously one to keep an eye on.