Elizabeth Olsen is Engaged to Boyfriend Boyd Holbrook

Maybe they’ll do a double wedding?

After last week’s news that Mary-Kate Olsen is engaged to French banker Olivier Sarkozy, it seems her little sis Elizabeth might also be planning a trip down the aisle.

MORE: Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ring is Vintage Cartier: See a Close Up Here

According to Us Weekly, the 25-year-old actress and rising style star is engaged to actor Boyd Holbrook, 32, who she met while filming the movie “Very Good Girls” in 2012.

“They’ve been by each other for a while, taking a lot of couple time,” a source told source tells Us, noting that they’ve been “talking about getting engaged” and recently took a trip to Paris together.

While Olsen hasn’t confirmed the happy news, we can’t help but wonder whether her ring will be similar to sister MK’s—we reported last week that the unique bauble is vintage Cartier and cost $81,000. We also can’t help but wonder, of course, what all the Olsen girls will wear to all these weddings.