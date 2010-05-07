Elizabeth Kiester Collaborates With Madewell On Globetrotting Capsule Collection

Wanderlust for Madewell, Soho NYC store

Last time we caught up with Elizabeth Kiester, we were chatting inspiration and her eBay shopping habits. But what of her most recent news? Kiester’s newest gig is collaborating with Madewell, and the Siem Reap boutique owner the former fashion editor ditched the big city to open her boutique Wanderlust in Cambodia hopped a plane to NYC to celebrate the team-up at the retailer’s Soho store.

“We used to work together and we’re old friends,” Gigi Guerra, Marketing Director of Madewell, said last night on knowing Kiester pre-Cambodia days. “We approached her about doing a collaboration with us. Her collections weren’t available to the U.S. at that point.”

Kiester fleshed out the story of her style inspiration. “I did a little eco bracelet program for Madewell for the launch of their East Hampton shop last summer,” she said. “I work with a young disabled Cambodian woman a creative dynamo! in Siem Reap who makes these bracelets for me.”

“She scours the trash bins outside our glorious Angkor Wat temples for water bottles discarded by tourists,” Kiester continued. “She cuts these water bottles into strips and wraps them with brightly colored strings and fashions up the most gorgeous friendship bracelets. So I thought, ‘Hmmm, let’s do these in cool patterns and fun color combos!’ We worked together and made up these fun things for Madewell and people went nuts for them and they sold out immediately. So Madewell asked me to do more than just bracelets.”



Wanderlust for Madewell friendship bracelets

The global-minded collaboration isn’t lost on fashion industry folk. “What’s great about this line is if it wrinkles, it’s fine,” Jasmine Chang, executive fashion director at O: The Oprah Magazine, commented. “The wrinkled look is kind of in. Just pack it and wear it wrinkled. The more wrinkled the better, as far as I’m concerned. I know people spend thousands of dollars to get that wrinkled look. Do it here for a lot less.”

As for Kiester, she’s quite the creative dynamo herself. She’s getting ready to open her first ever pop-up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and then it’s back to globetrotting. She also has another store opening in Siem Reap, Cambodia at the FCC hotel in June.

And there’s exciting upcoming news for Madewell too. Mark your calendars for its e-commerce store launch in June!



Elizabeth Kiester

