Object Of Desire

Elizabeth and James triple pendant necklace, $237, at eluxury.com

Reason #1

The mix of modern lines and antiquated material (brass) will appeal to all tastes.

Reason #2

Grecian style is a huge spring trend and this necklace would work just as well with a goddess-like gown, as it would with a basic white tee and jeans.

Reason #3

Style icons Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen are both muses and co-designers of this downtown meets uptown collection and we think they are always on the cutting edge of what’s hot!