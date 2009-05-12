Object Of Desire
Elizabeth and James triple pendant necklace, $237, at eluxury.com
Reason #1
The mix of modern lines and antiquated material (brass) will appeal to all tastes.
Reason #2
Grecian style is a huge spring trend and this necklace would work just as well with a goddess-like gown, as it would with a basic white tee and jeans.
Reason #3
Style icons Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen are both muses and co-designers of this downtown meets uptown collection and we think they are always on the cutting edge of what’s hot!