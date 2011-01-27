StyleCaster
Elizabeth and James Sunglasses: Editor's Picks

Elizabeth and James Sunglasses: Editor’s Picks

Elizabeth and James Sunglasses: Editor’s Picks
This past November, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen introduced sunglasses into their Elizabeth and James ready to wear line. Originally limited to two pairs of sunglasses (not including the limited edition 24-karat-gold-coated pair), Elizabeth and James sunglasses have expanded this season to include a full collection of frames ranging from aviators to cat eyes to Mary-Kate worthy round. Frames range from $155 to $265 and are available at select Saks locations, Saks.com, Shopbop, Madison stores and Confederacy.

Needless to say, the StyleCaster office needed to try these on immediately. I’m also pretty confident that 75% of the StyleCaster team was a card carrying Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fan Club member circa 1996. Janice Chou

All images by Joseph D’Arco and Janice Chou.

Elizabeth and James Monroe sunglasses in tortoise, $225

Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in black, $185

Elizabeth and James Sullivan sunglasses in tortoise, $225

Left: Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in light tortoise, $155Right: Elizabeth and James Monroe sunglasses in tortoise, $225

Left: Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in dark tortoise, $155. Right: Elizabeth and James Monroe sunglasses in tortoise, $225

Left: Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in light tortoise, $155. Right: Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in black, $185

Left: Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in light tortoise, $155. Right: Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in black, $185

Left: Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in light tortoise, $155. Right: Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in black, $185

Left: Elizabeth and James Monroe sunglasses in tortoise, $225. Middle:  Elizabeth and James Walker sunglasses in black $155. Right: Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in black, $185.

Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in tortoise, $185

Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in tortoise, $185

Elizabeth and James Columbus sunglasses in tortoise, $185

Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in dark tortoise, $155

Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in dark tortoise, $155

Elizabeth and James Monroe sunglasses in dark tortoise, $225

Elizabeth and James Walker sunglasses in black, $155

Elizabeth and James Walker sunglasses in black, $155

Elizabeth and James Madison sunglasses in dark tortoise, $155

